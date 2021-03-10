South Girls, North Boys claim 1A/2A all-star games
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The local seniors of the 1A and 2A classifications competed at the North-South all-star games, held at Canyon Ridge High School.
The first one was a tight battle throughout.
Three-point specialists Kylie Wood of the North and Lauren Gomez representing the South, exchanged buckets from downtown.
Wood would score a game-high 14 points. Gomez had 12.
The South escaped with the 67-63 win.
Allison Nebeker and Kynlee Thornton added 11, while Kaybree Christensen paced the South with 10.
The boys followed and the North put on a show. Hunter Smith had six three’s in the game.
The North won 86-76.
Leading the South, Sam Nebeker who had 17, Jonathan Camarillo with 15 points and Ryan Spaeth with 14.
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.