South Girls, North Boys claim 1A/2A all-star games

The South 1A/2A All-Star team beat the North 1A/2A All-Star team on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge...
The South 1A/2A All-Star team beat the North 1A/2A All-Star team on Tuesday at Canyon Ridge High School.(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 12:27 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The local seniors of the 1A and 2A classifications competed at the North-South all-star games, held at Canyon Ridge High School.

The first one was a tight battle throughout.

Three-point specialists Kylie Wood of the North and Lauren Gomez representing the South, exchanged buckets from downtown.

Wood would score a game-high 14 points. Gomez had 12.

The South escaped with the 67-63 win.

Allison Nebeker and Kynlee Thornton added 11, while Kaybree Christensen paced the South with 10.

The boys followed and the North put on a show. Hunter Smith had six three’s in the game.

The North won 86-76.

Leading the South, Sam Nebeker who had 17, Jonathan Camarillo with 15 points and Ryan Spaeth with 14.

