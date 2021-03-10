Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Wednesday, March 10, 2021

We are going to have increasing clouds today, partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight, and decreasing clouds tomorrow as a storm system passes by our area to the south. There is also a slight chance that locations south of I-84 could see a couple rain and/or snow showers today, tonight, and tomorrow, but most locations are going to remain dry. The temperatures today and tomorrow are also going to continue to be a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tonight and tomorrow, especially in the northern part of the Magic Valley, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to be cooler on these two days than they are going to be this weekend as highs are only going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of rain and snow showers during the afternoon and evening in locations south of I-84. Winds: North of I-84: NE to NNE 5-10 mph; South of I-84: SSW to SE 5-10 mph. High: 48

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies during the morning, then increasing clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. Winds: NNW to NW 5-10 mph. High: 39

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain showers in locations south of I-84. Breezy in locations north of I-84. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-20 mph; South of I-84: ESE to ENE 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Cold. Winds: NNE 5-15 mph. Low: 17

TOMORROW (THURSDAY, MARCH 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing PM clouds with a slight chance of snow and rain showers in locations south of I-84. A little breezy. Winds: North of I-84: ENE to NE 5-20 mph; South of I-84: NE 5-20 mph. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds. Winds: NE to ENE 5-15 mph. High: 41

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NNE to West 5-15 mph; South of I-84: ENE to NW 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold. Winds: North 5-15 mph. Low: 16

FRIDAY, MARCH 12:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 51 Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 43 Low: 18

SATURDAY, MARCH 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 55 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little warmer. High: 46 Low: 23

SUNDAY, MARCH 14 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS- SPRING FORWARD):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Mild and a little breezy. High: 59 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 47 Low: 26

MONDAY, MARCH 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 53 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little cooler and a little breezy. High: 44 Low: 26

TUESDAY, MARCH 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. High: 43

