WATCH: NHP body cam shows 17-vehicle crash in North Valleys
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE: Southbound U.S. 395 is back open. NHP said the crash involved 17 vehicles.
The NHP tells KOLO 8 News Now, the road was icy, and most drivers were traveling too fast for conditions.
The trooper’s vehicle that was involved was hit by three different vehicles.
ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound U.S. 395 was closed early Tuesday morning after a crash involving about 20 vehicles. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. between Golden Valley Drive and Panther Drive.
NHP said one woman suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital. No other serious injuries were reported. An NHP vehicle was hit, but the trooper was not inside and was not hurt.
Investigators said slick road conditions were likely a factor in the crash.
There is no estimate for when the road may reopen.
