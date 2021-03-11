Advertisement

Big game harvest numbers up across Idaho

“We’re really in the second golden age of elk hunting in Idaho”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:47 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 2020 saw an increase in big game hunting harvest in the Gem State compared to 2019, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Fish and Game said elk hunting harvest is up 11% from 2019 and more than 22,000 elk were harvested. Mule deer harvested is up by a 5% clip.

“In the Magic Valley region specifically, those numbers definitely outpace, the mule deer harvest was up 9% from 2019 and the elk harvest was up by about 28%,” said public information specialist with Idaho Fish and Game Brian Pearson.

Overall, over 20,000 elk have been harvested in each of the last seven years. Pearson said this is one of the highest averages since the late 80s and early 90s.

“I think that’s one of the biggest stories that we have from this harvest data is that we are really in the second golden age of elk hunting in Idaho,” Pearson said.

While harvest numbers are up, Pearson says the number of hunters is staying pretty level.

