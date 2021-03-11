Burley’s Mort signs with College of Idaho

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — McCray Mort signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play college football at the College of Idaho.

The Bobcat chose the Coyotes program because of the family atmosphere he felt when visiting. Mort’s dream is to eventually play in the NFL, and playing at the collegiate level is just the next step.

Mort stays in contact with former Boise State all-American punt returner Avery Williams, who was his coach at a camp at Boise State a couple of years ago. Mort thanked Williams for his advice along the way.

“I took to heart when he said, ‘Go against the best guys,’” Mort said. “If you go against the best, you’re eventually going to be the best.”

Mort has played a multitude of skill positions at Burley, and while wide receiver is his favorite, he said he’ll play anywhere in order to get on the field in Caldwell.

