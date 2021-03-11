Advertisement

Burley’s Mort signs with College of Idaho

It’s the next step in the Burley Bobcats’ goal to reach the NFL
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — McCray Mort signed his letter of intent Wednesday to play college football at the College of Idaho.

The Bobcat chose the Coyotes program because of the family atmosphere he felt when visiting. Mort’s dream is to eventually play in the NFL, and playing at the collegiate level is just the next step.

Mort stays in contact with former Boise State all-American punt returner Avery Williams, who was his coach at a camp at Boise State a couple of years ago. Mort thanked Williams for his advice along the way.

“I took to heart when he said, ‘Go against the best guys,’” Mort said. “If you go against the best, you’re eventually going to be the best.”

Mort has played a multitude of skill positions at Burley, and while wide receiver is his favorite, he said he’ll play anywhere in order to get on the field in Caldwell.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

The sun may already be setting on the fall sports season as COVID-19 threatens to keep high...
Local sports roundup
The West Boys beat the East Boys in the annual end-of-the-season event.
West teams win District IV All-Star games
Burley’s Mort signs with College of Idaho. It’s the next step in the Burley Bobcats’ goal to...
Burley’s Mort signs with College of Idaho
District IV All-Star Game
District IV All-Star Game