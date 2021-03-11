Crime stats differ between national and local law enforcement agencies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When looking into crime rates across Twin Falls County, and talking with law enforcement, KMVT found something interesting. It turns out numbers between the FBI and local agencies don’t always add up.

It seems simple enough when people search for their city’s crime data online, they expect to see accurate results but, that’s not always the case.

Here’s how it works, crime data websites pull their information from the FBI. While this data should match that of local agencies, KMVT found this is largely not the case. It turns out, it’s a problem across the United States.

KMVT spoke to a criminal justice professor who said some crimes are reported more accurately than others. Robbery, burglary and larceny are among the crimes most reported accurately.

Whereas there are large discrepancies between assault and rape statistics. The Twin Falls Police Department said keeping accurate records is vital to its operation.

“It’s obviously very important that the information we report to the state is accurate and it’s uniform,” said Lt. Craig Stotts.

Stotts added most law enforcement agencies in the state of Idaho report via the uniform crime reporting program.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.