Advertisement

Crime stats differ between national and local law enforcement agencies

“It’s obviously very important that the information we report to the state is accurate and it’s uniform”
While this data should match that of local agencies, KMVT found this is largely not the case....
While this data should match that of local agencies, KMVT found this is largely not the case. It turns out, it's a problem across the United States.(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — When looking into crime rates across Twin Falls County, and talking with law enforcement, KMVT found something interesting. It turns out numbers between the FBI and local agencies don’t always add up.

It seems simple enough when people search for their city’s crime data online, they expect to see accurate results but, that’s not always the case.

Here’s how it works, crime data websites pull their information from the FBI. While this data should match that of local agencies, KMVT found this is largely not the case. It turns out, it’s a problem across the United States.

KMVT spoke to a criminal justice professor who said some crimes are reported more accurately than others. Robbery, burglary and larceny are among the crimes most reported accurately.

Whereas there are large discrepancies between assault and rape statistics. The Twin Falls Police Department said keeping accurate records is vital to its operation.

“It’s obviously very important that the information we report to the state is accurate and it’s uniform,” said Lt. Craig Stotts.

Stotts added most law enforcement agencies in the state of Idaho report via the uniform crime reporting program.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
With the grant money from the State Department of Education and the USDA, they will be able to...
Jerome School District food service program thankful to have been awarded grant
Lighthouse Christian School excited to welcome new ‘Head of School’
Lighthouse Christian School welcomes new 'Head of School'
CSI college rodeo to be streamed live Friday and Saturday. “I’m just excited to be able to...
CSI college rodeo to be streamed live Friday and Saturday