CSI law enforcement academy aims to train ethical and qualified officers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many of those committed to protect and serve the citizens of the Magic Valley have found their start at the College of Southern Idaho’s law enforcement program. That is the topic of this week’s From Learning to Leading.

CSI’s law enforcement training brings the mental and physical tasks of a police academy onto one campus. Aspiring officers are trained and tested to see if they have what it takes for a career in law enforcement. In a visit to the academy, KMVT’s Jake Brasil witnessed arrest techniques, firearms training and sobriety testing. KMVT also watched in-person the program’s virtual setup which tasks students with completing simulations from real-life scenarios that some officers may face on the job.

“It was told to me that nothing worthwhile is usually easy,” said Robert Storm, the director of the law enforcement academy. “That is true of the academy. It’s a lot of work. These are stressful scenarios so it causes the officers to react the way they would in the field.”

Many times, students are trained by officers from local law enforcement agencies, and many of the students end up finding employment in the Magic Valley.

“There is usually turn-over and there always has been throughout my career in law enforcement,” Storm said. It is a tough career.”

The college’s program is not necessarily easy to get into. There are a set of disqualifiers and a look into the criminal background of all potential students. The last part of the interview process is a polygraph test just to make sure students are telling the truth and meeting the academy’s ethical requirements. As difficult as the program may be, Storm said the career is just as rewarding.

“You can make a difference,” Storm said. “I think back to all the choices and all the people that I have helped in my career. That is what I’m trying to impart in our new officers.”

Students in the program can receive a basic technical certificate, and areas of continuing education may include an academic degree in criminal justice. For more information check out the program’s webpage here.

March 10th is International Awesomeness Day! We are now hiring Awesome Entry-Level Law Enforcement candidates. Are you... Posted by Blaine County Sheriff on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.