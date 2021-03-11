House fire displaces four Jerome families

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night.

Jerome City Fire Department Lt. David LaCelle said the department responded at about 6:30 p.m. to the 700 block of East Avenue D. Fire crews quickly knocked down the fire and then called in the State Fire Marshal Thursday morning to help in the investigation. The investigation is not yet done, but an initial assessment indicates this as an accidental fire and there was nothing suspicious.

This building was originally a single-family home but had been converted into what officials are calling a triplex with a fourth unit in the back. Just one unit was involved in the fire, but two others have heavy smoke damage.

The American Red Cross told KMVT it will be reaching out to all four families involved, which include seven adults and two children, to help provide some funds to them for some short-term immediate help.

