Idaho health department outlines COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for groups 55 and older

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People age 55 and older could be eligible to get vaccinated starting Monday.

State health officials have opened up vaccination subgroup 3. This subgroup is categorized by age and whether or not they have medical conditions.

Those who are over the age of 45 will be able to be vaccinated by April.

Starting March 15, those ages 55 to 64 with one medical condition should schedule their vaccination appointment.

What do I need to do after I pre-register for my vaccine? All you have to do is pre-register and then check your email... Posted by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the upcoming vaccine schedule and those eligible:

On March 22, those ages 55 to 64

On March 29, those ages 45 to 54 with at least one medical condition

On April 5, all those ages 45-54.

In April, those aged 16-44 are being considered by the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee for recommendation to the governor.

Officials say those 65 and older are still a priority as vaccine supply is limited, but more is on the way.

“We are expecting a huge jump in vaccine supply in the next few weeks,” said Logan Hudson with South Central Public health District. “Predictions are somewhere around 80 percent more into the state.”

The health district said residents should remember to sign up through the state’s covid-19 registration system.

