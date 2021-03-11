Advertisement

Idaho health department outlines COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for groups 55 and older

“We are expecting a huge jump in vaccine supply in the next few weeks”
FILE — St. Luke’s Health System receives delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in January. People age...
FILE — St. Luke’s Health System receives delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in January. People age 55 and older could be eligible to get vaccinated starting Monday.(KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — People age 55 and older could be eligible to get vaccinated starting Monday.

State health officials have opened up vaccination subgroup 3. This subgroup is categorized by age and whether or not they have medical conditions.

Those who are over the age of 45 will be able to be vaccinated by April.

Starting March 15, those ages 55 to 64 with one medical condition should schedule their vaccination appointment.

What do I need to do after I pre-register for my vaccine? All you have to do is pre-register and then check your email...

Posted by Idaho Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday, March 11, 2021

Here’s a look at the upcoming vaccine schedule and those eligible:

  • On March 22, those ages 55 to 64
  • On March 29, those ages 45 to 54 with at least one medical condition
  • On April 5, all those ages 45-54.
  • In April, those aged 16-44 are being considered by the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee for recommendation to the governor.

Officials say those 65 and older are still a priority as vaccine supply is limited, but more is on the way.

“We are expecting a huge jump in vaccine supply in the next few weeks,” said Logan Hudson with South Central Public health District. “Predictions are somewhere around 80 percent more into the state.”

The health district said residents should remember to sign up through the state’s covid-19 registration system.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Dónde puede recibir la vacuna y cómo programar una cita, casos actualizados en Idaho y cuántas...
Información COVID-19 de Idaho: Vacunas y casos actualizados

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
LIVE: Biden addresses nation on anniversary of COVID shutdown
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden wants all adults vaccine-eligible by May 1
Biden signs COVID relief bill into law
Biden signs COVID relief bill into law
Biden faces border crisis amid surge
Biden faces border crisis amid surge