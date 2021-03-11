Advertisement

Idaho lawmakers plan veto power over federal government

Republican Rep. Sage Dixon addresses the House State Affairs Committee, Wednesday, March 10,...
Republican Rep. Sage Dixon addresses the House State Affairs Committee, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho. The committee introduced legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over federal government actions and federal court decisions. (AP Photo/Keith Ridler)(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Legislation intended to give Idaho lawmakers veto power over federal government actions and federal court decisions has been introduced.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday approved the legislation brought forward by Republican Rep. Sage Dixon.

The legislation allows any member of the Republican-dominated House or Senate to make a complaint, potentially leading to a public hearing by the Committee on Federalism, which Dixon co-chairs.

If the committee finds the federal action is outside what it considers federal authority, lawmakers could create and pass legislation backers of the bill say will make the federal action or court ruling “null and void.”

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

