Idaho makes early exit in Big Sky Tournament

Vandals fall to Grizzlies, 69-64
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:55 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s been nothing short of a rough year for Idaho. The Vandals won only a single game in the regular season, but any postseason magic fell short Wednesday night.

After the Vandals jumped out to an 11-2 lead, the Grizzlies quickly came back to tie up the game.

No. 11 Idaho kept things close throughout the first half, including only being down by eight at the break, but then No. 6 Montana made the deficit a little too hard to come by.

And despite a valiant comeback attempt by Idaho, it just wasn’t enough.

The Vandals just can’t keep up, falling 69-64.

Scott Blackney led Idaho with 17 points, while Chance Garvin chipped in 12.

Here’s the program now on what went wrong against the reigning Big Sky champion, from 2019 of course.

“There’s a reason why they play for titles every single year,” head coach Zac Claus said. “Their kids have matured and grown up in the last two months and they played great down the stretch here, give them a whole lot of credit for pulling out a win in this opening round.”

“We’ve talked all week about closing in on the shooters, not letting them drive past us,” Chance Garvin explained. “I think that was one of the biggest problems tonight.”

Idaho ends the season with a 1-21 record. The Vandals didn’t get to face the Grizzlies during the regular season due to Covid-19 within the program.

Montana advances to face Weber State on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Video courtesy of Vandal Athletics/Big Sky Conference

