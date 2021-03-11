Jerome School District food service program thankful to have been awarded grant

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome School District has been awarded a grant from the State Department of Education and the USDA to help improve the technology within the foodservice program.

The Jerome School District feeds about 4,000 students per day.

“We have obviously in person, every day we also do curbside, on Wednesdays our curbside numbers go up because we have more kids at home,” said the food service director Katie Rogers. “Then we also started doing remote boxes for kids, their parents pick it up on Monday, and it’s for the whole household of kids, 18 and under for the whole week.”

All 5 schools within the district are working to feed students who are learning remotely, or in person.

“It’s been super strenuous this year for our kitchen ladies because we have to bag almost everything, every little item goes into one bag for one kid, and especially in the elementary schools, they are eating in their classrooms, so it takes a lot of work,” said Rogers.

With the grant money from the State Department of Education and the USDA, they will be able to update their technology and help make the check-out process smoother.

The district has been awarded $19,912.93. The school district will use the grant money for “Copier, 12 computers, 4 desktops, 6 printers, 7 Dymo Labels.”

“It’s important that the kids have enough time to eat their meal, otherwise, lunch isn’t going to be fun for them,” said Rogers.

Rogers says they are thankful for the grant so they can update their equipment, and make sure the children are fed in the most efficient way possible.

“Really what it means for the school districts, I mean even if we weren’t in a pandemic, they often don’t have the money to purchase new technology,” said Colleen Fillmore, who is in charge of child nutrition programs. “In our child nutrition programs, technology is used quite a bit, when the kids go through the line, we have a point of service which is electronic-driven and the free and reduced applications are electronically driven.”

13 school districts across the state have also been awarded the technology innovation grant as well.

