Advertisement

Keith Urban, Mickey Guyton to host ACM Awards

Guyton will sing her nominated single, ‘Black Like Me’
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:44 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country stars Mickey Guyton and Keith Urban are taking over as hosts for the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

With the announcement on Thursday by the ACM, dick clark productions and CBS, Guyton will make history as the first Black woman to host the country awards show. The show will air on CBS on April 18 from three Nashville music venues.

Guyton is also performing at Grammy Awards on Sunday, where she will sing her nominated single, “Black Like Me,” which is nominated for best country solo performance. She is also the first Black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category.

“Over the years, the Academy of Country Music has always been a home for me through opportunities both onstage and throughout their work on diversity and inclusion,” Guyton said in a statement. “This is a moment of great significance for me and I am so thrilled to share it with all the fans.”

Urban, a 15-time ACM Award winner, hosted the show solo last year when it was relocated from Las Vegas to Nashville. Urban and Guyton also performed together during last year’s show.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be co-hosting with my friend Mickey,” Urban said in a statement. “I love that finally everyone will get to see her infectious energy and uber creative spirit in full light.”

Guyton is nominated at the ACMs for new female artist of the year, while Urban is nominated three times in the musical event of the year category as both an artist and a producer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County

Latest News

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, facing, hugs her mother, Muna Tareh-Sahouri, after...
Journalist acquitted in Iowa case seen as attack on press
A surge in demand for consumer items have led to logistical issues.
Surge in consumer spending leads to backlog at Los Angeles port
An Iowa reporter was acquitted on all charges after her arrest during Black Lives Matter...
Journalist charged during BLM protests acquitted
Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks about his policy priorities and the state's...
Mississippi gov. signs bill limiting transgender athletes
Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis officer, faces trial for the death of George Floyd in 2020.
Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death