Ketchum looks to update Master Transportation Plan

The city is updating its 2004 Master Transportation Plan to lay the foundation for the city’s vision for the next ten years
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KETCHUM, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The city of Ketchum is in the process of improving its master transportation to improve mobility and safety within city limits.

The city is updating its 2004 Master Transportation Plan to lay the foundation for the city’s vision for the next ten years to improve mobility in town.

“It is just not about vehicles it’s about pedestrians and bicyclists all working together in a safe way in moving them through and around town together,” said Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw.

The approximately $10 million dollar plan involves examining and funding projects that involve roads, sidewalks, intersections and bike paths.

“It will be a combination of any kind of funding. It could be from the general fund. it could come from our capital improvement fund,” Bradshaw said. “And it could also come from grants we hope to apply for over the coming years.”

He said the plan is mostly about improving current and new infrastructure, and 20% of it is about parking.

“There weren’t any huge concerns. People are always worried about excessive traffic and a lack of parking, and of course, it also matters who you talk to,” Bradshaw said.

According to the Master Transportation Plan draft data, Ketchum had no fatal crashes in city limits from 2014 to 2018, but the city population is expected to grow by 38% by 2040. One citizen KMVT talked to is glad things are being addressed now.

“We have mobility issues with some of our citizens because we have a lot of senior citizens in our community and we have parking issues,” said Connie Hoffman.

If everything goes as planned, the updated plan could be adopted at the next City Council meeting on Monday.

