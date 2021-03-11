Lighthouse Christian School excited to welcome new ‘Head of School’

Advertisement

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:19 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls is welcoming a new ‘Head of School.’

Stephen Denny and his family are moving all the way from Tennessee to join the Lighthouse Family. He has worked in Christian Education for 20 years and is excited to see the Lighthouse Community grow.

Currently, the school has 350 students and Denny is looking to double that number. The school also works to help every child find their purpose and help them build goals.

“We are passionate about meeting kids where they are and walking in close relationship with them as they prepare for what God is calling them to, whether college or career,” said Stephen Denny.

Denny will be moving to Idaho in just a few weeks and will start his position in early April.

