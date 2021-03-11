Local sports roundup

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —

GOLF

Kimberly High School hosted the first match of the season earlier this week at Canyon Springs. The Kimberly boys with a score of 164 and girls won with a score of 203. Toby Heider from Kimberly was medalist for the boys with a 40. Reece Garey was medalist for the girls with a 44.

Kimberly Boys

Team Score: 164 (1st)

1. Toby Heider 40 (1st)

2. Hank Hopkins 41 (2nd)

3. Jameson Harper 41 (2nd)

4. Aidan Murphy 42

5. Scott Higley 46

Community School Boys

Team Score: 194 (2nd)

1. Kyle Cohen 55

2. Jake Verhaige 45

3. George Murray 50

4. Wilson Baker 46

5. Kush Krishnappa 53

Valley Boys Team Score: 239

1. Rawlin Godfrey 56

2. Korbin Buckey 49

3. Braden Buschhorn 70

4. Cesar Rosales 64

Declo Boys

Team Score: 205 (3rd)

1. Jaxon Smyer 41 (2nd)

2. Trey Andersen 55

3. Devin Draney 54

4. Jordon Gailey 55

5. Alex Gailey 55

Murtaugh Boys

1. Jordi Hansen 44

2. Jackson Hansen 7

Kimberly Girls

Team Score: 203 (1st)

1. Reece Garey 44 (1st)

2. Madison Smith 53

3. Whitney Ward 54

4. Alli Stastny 52

5. Ellie Stastny 55

Valley Girls

Team Score: 233 (2nd)

1. Madyn Black 49 (3rd)

2. Vicki Chaires 62

3. Ava Black 55

4. Angela Garcia 67

5. Braleigh Tattersall 73

Declo Girls

Team Score: 237 (3rd)

1. Jaeli Garrard 47 (2nd)

2. Jaidyn Turner 60

3. Ella Gibby 72

4. Mallory Tegan 59

5. Ellie Christopherson 71

Buhl hosted a golf meet earlier this week, the girls capturing first place with a score of 205. Reina Elkin had the best individual score of 45. Macy Pearson as well as Lauren Gomez from Lighthouse finished second with a 49. The Lions as a team took second with a mark of 225. The boys also won with a score of 182. Kyler Kelly took first, with a score of 36. Tied for second, Joe Armitage of Buhl and Gooding’s Braden Brown. They both scored a 45.

BASEBALL

Kimberly 10, Burley 3: Brennan Chappell went five innings, striking out 11 for Kimberly. Zak Abbott had three RBI’s, while Blake Sigler and Logan McMurdie both had two hits.

Burley 8, Kimberly 5: Bronson Brookings had four strikeouts in three innings of work. The Bobcat also had two RBI’s. Burley’s Clayton Douglas also had two RBI’s Race Widmier and Jared Hanchey paced the Bulldogs with two hits apiece.

SOFTBALL

Filer 13, Marsh Valley 5: Sami Taylor pitched a complete game for the Wildcats, striking out 15. McCarty Stoddard had two hits and three RBI’s in the win.

