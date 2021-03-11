Magic Valley construction businesses get ready for annual expo

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South central Idaho businesses are getting ready to teach students about construction at this year’s construction expo.

The Magic Valley Building Association is hosting this year’s Magic Valley Construction Expo allows students a look at the diverse number of positions available in construction.

The event starts Thursday morning and goes through normal school hours before finishing up Friday afternoon at a location near the Plant Therapy Wearhouse in southern Twin Falls.

Willow Exteriors is participating for a second year and hopes that students will learn more about different trades.

“I’d like to see them take away the fact that they could possibly have a career path in the construction trades,” said Willow Exteriors Cheif Operating Officer Alex Wondrick. “I’ve been in construction for 30 years myself, and it’s done well for me and my family. You know, it’s definitely a viable option, especially considering all the building that’s going on in our area.”

All attendees will be required to wear masks.

Students will also have to stay with their own school throughout the day.

