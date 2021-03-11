Advertisement

Magic Valley construction businesses get ready for annual expo

“They could possibly have a career path in the construction trades”
The Magic Valley Building Association is hosting the event for students to learn more about...
The Magic Valley Building Association is hosting the event for students to learn more about trade jobs.(Max Mueller/KMVT)
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — South central Idaho businesses are getting ready to teach students about construction at this year’s construction expo.

The Magic Valley Building Association is hosting this year’s Magic Valley Construction Expo allows students a look at the diverse number of positions available in construction.

The event starts Thursday morning and goes through normal school hours before finishing up Friday afternoon at a location near the Plant Therapy Wearhouse in southern Twin Falls.

Willow Exteriors is participating for a second year and hopes that students will learn more about different trades.

“I’d like to see them take away the fact that they could possibly have a career path in the construction trades,” said Willow Exteriors Cheif Operating Officer Alex Wondrick. “I’ve been in construction for 30 years myself, and it’s done well for me and my family. You know, it’s definitely a viable option, especially considering all the building that’s going on in our area.”

All attendees will be required to wear masks.

Students will also have to stay with their own school throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
A 14 year-old from Bingham County is believed to be abducted.
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for missing teen from Bingham County
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

The grant will be able to improve food service within the district.
Jerome School District food service program thankful to have been awarded grant
Lighthouse Christian School is excited to welcome a new 'Head of School.'
Lighthouse Christian School excited to welcome new ‘Head of School’
CSI will host the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo on Friday at 5 p.m. and the CSI intercollegiate...
CSI college rodeo to be streamed live Friday and Saturday
Academic All-Star — Gabe matthews
Academic All-Star — Gabe matthews