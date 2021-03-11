Advertisement

Rural Idaho parents plan private prom despite pandemic

In this April 3, 2020 photo, Annette Reynolds, right, puts the finishing touches on her daughter Amanda's prom gown as she poses for a photo outside their home in Largo, Fla. The Florida teen recently marked her 18th birthday at home, obeying state guidelines and social-distancing rules, by making a cake with her mother and not celebrating with friends as she had planned. Amanda Reynolds is like all of these young people, a case study in what is being lost by those who, in spring 2020, are on the cusp of adulthood and losing many of their expected rites of passage. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)(Chris O'Meara | AP File Photo)
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A rural Idaho high school isn’t hosting a prom this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a group of parents planned to throw their own — promoting it with the tagline, “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody.”

Chanall Astle, the parent of a Melba Junior-Senior High School student and one of the organizers, wouldn’t tell the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday if the prom was still scheduled.

She said the tagline was in reference to “The Great Gatsby” prom theme.

She pulled the prom announcement from Facebook after school district officials called. State guidelines restrict gatherings to 50 or fewer people.

