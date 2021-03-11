Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Thursday, March 11, 2021

We are going to have mainly sunny skies today in the Wood River Valley and decreasing clouds today in the Magic Valley. There are also going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around today in locations near the state line as a storm system passes by our area to the south. The temperatures today are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy today as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mainly sunny to sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these three days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Monday is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain and snow showers as a storm system begins to work its way through our area. There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Tuesday as this storm system leaves our area. Wednesday is then going to have mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be near to a little bit below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

TODAY (THURSDAY, MARCH 11):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with a few isolated rain and snow showers around in locations near the state line. Breezy. Winds: North of I-84: ENE 10-25 mph; South of I-84: East to ENE 10-20 mph. High: 50

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy. Winds: NE to ENE 5-20 mph. High: 42

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NE to North 5-15 mph; South of I-84: ENE to NNE 5-10 mph. Low: 24

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NNE 5-20 mph. Low: 16

TOMORROW (FRIDAY, MARCH 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North of I-84: NW 5-20 mph; South of I-84: North 5-20 mph. High: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: North to WNW 5-15 mph. High: 43

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NW to WSW 5-15 mph; South of I-84: West 5-15 mph. Low: 26

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Cold and a little breezy. Winds: NNW 5-20 mph. Low: 19

SATURDAY, MARCH 13:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly sunny skies. Breezy and a little warmer. High: 54 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little warmer and a little breezy. High: 46 Low: 22

SUNDAY, MARCH 14 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS- SPRING FORWARD):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 60 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 48 Low: 26

MONDAY, MARCH 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers, generally during the afternoon and evening. Breezy and cooler. High: 52 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little cooler. High: 44 Low: 24

TUESDAY, MARCH 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy. High: 51 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated snow and rain showers around, mainly during the afternoon and evening. High: 43 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 43

