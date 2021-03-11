Advertisement

Twin Falls restaurant shows the finer side of Idaho

Elevation 486 is known for its view as much as its menu
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Ask any guest at Elevation 486 what makes this southern Idaho business stand out and the response is nearly unanimous, it’s the view.

“We can’t not mention this incredible location we’re in. It’s absolutely beautiful,” said Elevation 486 hospitality manager Ronda Berg. “We all love Idaho and being able to be perched up here on the canyon rim above the Snake River is really incredible.”

But as much as the scenery is amazing, this restaurant prides itself in showcasing the finer side of the Magic Valley and the state of Idaho.

“Of course, we pride ourselves in carrying a lot of local products and supporting local business,” Berg said.

When asked why they support local establishments, they were quick to point out their commitment to the community stretches further than their menu.

“I think we take a lot of pride in Idaho and we care about our community,” Berg said. “We care about our neighbors. We want to see them stay in business for years to come.”

The restaurant’s location makes them a top tourist destination and that’s a role they take with pride.

“All of our team is really active in the outdoors,” Berg said. “They hike and ski, so when people travel here from hundreds of miles away we make sure to let them know about Idaho’s amazing outdoor activities.”

