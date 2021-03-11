Advertisement

Update: Hagerman mayor survives recall vote

Jay hopes to have a productive relationship with the city council moving forward.
Hagerman has a little less than 600 registered voters, and at least 162 votes were needed to remove Mayor Alan Jay from office. A ballot item Tuesday seeking to recall Jay failed.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:29 PM MST
Hagerman, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Hagerman Mayor Alan Jay will not be recalled from office.

One-hundred twenty-six people voted against the recall, and 116 people voted for it.

Jay told KMVT on Wednesday, “I believe the council is going to work with me. I don’t think we are going to have an issue there. This will actually give me a stronger hold on the council that hey the people do want him there and we need to work with him even if we have issues.”

A petition circulated around Hagerman in October requesting that Jay be placed on the March ballot for recall, listing 15 reasons why.

The reasons ranged from abuse of power to not being accessible.

KMVT talked to a few voters who hit the polls in Hagerman on Tuesday, and Lyle Chaney, who was in support of the mayor, said, “Sometimes it seems to me like these are created because somebody has an agenda of their own instead of accepting what we voted for in the first place.”

Karen Anderson, who was also a supporter of Jay, said she was “appalled” by the accusations being made against the mayor. Another supporter of Jay’s said he was confident the mayor wouldn’t be recalled, and he thought Jay was doing a job.

