West teams win District IV All-Star games

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The District IV all-star games are in the books Wednesday night at Jerome High School.

The West girls team had no problem with the East, the West boys looking to follow suit.

The West gets off to a quick start, thanks to this guy, Nic Swensen who would drain the three, he had 11 points.

Then Gavin Martin gets into the action, it’s 10-2 West.

West coach AJ Kelsey is happy with how his team is faring, while East coach Brady Trenkle is wanting to figure things out.

In response, the East’s Sam Nebeker drops a dunk, as we can see defense is optional Wednesday night. He would have a game-high 20 points.

But the West has too many weapons and they pulled away, winning 87-81.

Four players scored in double figures for team West.

