Barnes, Kandise Marie

JEROME—The world lost a unique, generous, and loving soul when Kandise Marie Barnes left this earth on March 9, 2021, while surrounded by her loved ones.

From the time Kandise burst into this world on May 18, 1985, she was a go-getter. She was the fourth and last child of Carmen and Danny Hutcherson, and was supremely spoiled by her older siblings. When Carmen remarried Tom Logan, Kandise got the opportunity to be the older sister to three more siblings; a job she not only welcomed but excelled at. She enjoyed a lifelong, special relationship with each of her brothers and sisters. Kandise grew up a hard-working farm kid involved in rodeo, 4-H, and all-around havoc causing. She attended schools in Jerome and Raft River. Kandise became a mother when her son Jaysen Colby-Earl was born in 2003. She loved being a mother and shared a very special bond with her only son. In 2004, Kandise met Dustin Barnes, and both of their lives changed forever. They married the next year and Kandise welcome Destyne Logan as a bonus daughter. They added Kitanna Marie to their growing family that same year, and by 2006 Kiley Madison was born.

The Barnes family was complete. Together, they fished, hunted, and camped every summer with their tight-knit groups. Kandise loved gathering her people together and was always in contact with them, acting as the glue for friends and family alike. Most of her days and nights were spent with their chosen family the Harbaugh’s, and Jenn and TJ were by her side until the end. Kandise never took a bad photo, and always looked her best; and made sure her kids did also. She loved being a mother and loudly coached and cheered her kids on in everything they did. She immensely enjoyed hiding in dark places to jump out and scare them, keeping them on their toes. As a wife, she was without equal, and Kandise was the only person who could compete in volume with Dustin. They boisterously lived a loving and supportive life together, challenging each other to always grow. Their family life was eventful, loving, loud, and always fun.

Kandise was an amazing snowboarder and a decent fisher. She was smart, funny, and sometimes mean. She was loyal, witty, and a student of life. She worked hard, played harder, and never met a person in need she wouldn’t help. If she could leave us with some loving advice, it would be to stand up for what you believe in, never let a moment of kindness pass you by. Love with all of your heart. Give, even if you get nothing in return, and don’t wait to be comfortable with who you are. Live in the now.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents; Raymond and Viola Walker, Bill Hutcherson, and Bertha Pickering, and nephew Thomas Junior. She is survived by her parents Carmen Logan and Danny Hutcherson, and stepfather Tom (Susan) Logan. Her husband Dustin Barnes, children; Jaysen, Destyne, Kitanna, and Kiley. Her siblings; Danny (Andrea) Logan, kids Darbi and Allyson, Mandy (Greg) Schofield, niece Kendall, Jason Hutcherson, kids Malaki, Hayley and Xander, Tommy (Rachael) Logan, kids David, Gage, and Elizabeth, Samantha (Tom) Callen, kids Greg, William, and Helen, Cheyenne Logan (Aiden Conn), as well as many step-siblings special cousins aunts uncles as well as friends that she adopted as family.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.