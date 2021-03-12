Advertisement

Clarifying CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated

“I think people should see these guidelines as a reward for being vaccinated”
Minidoka Memorial Hospital and the South Central Public Health District partnered to give the...
Clarifying CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated. “I think people should see these guidelines as a reward for being vaccinated”(KMVT/KSVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 12:28 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Centers for Disease Control now has guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the final dose of vaccine.

If vaccinated, guidelines say people can get together to share a meal indoors, unmasked, with other vaccinated individuals.

Vaccinated persons can also visit unvaccinated people’s homes, unmasked, as long as the un-vaccinated person is not of high risk.

Grandparents who have been vaccinated can also see their grandchildren.

“I think people should see these guidelines as a reward for being vaccinated,” said University of Washington Medical Director of Infection Prevention, Dr. Seth Cohen. “Hopefully these guidelines provide people with some motivation that we can move to sense of normalcy once you get your shots.”

There have been no changes in travel recommendations. Dr. Cohen says this is because there is still more information to be discovered about how vaccines could mitigate transition.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement arrested Minidoka County resident Jimmy Lee Murphy Wednesday in connection to...
Minidoka County man arrested in connection to wife’s 2014 murder
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

The equipment would cost the county $90,000 upfront and $60,000 every year after that
Twin Falls sheriff’s department is exploring the possibility of getting body cams
A proposed bill to prohibit government agencies from mandating face masks for mitigating the...
Proposed bill to ban mask mandates in Idaho gets mixed reviews in the Magic Valley
The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department is exploring the possibility of purchasing body cameras for...
Twin Falls County sheriff’s department is exploring the possibility of getting body cams
A proposed bill to prohibit government agencies from mandating face masks for mitigating the...
Proposed bill to ban mask mandates in Idaho gets mixed reviews in the Magic Valley