Clarifying CDC guidance for those fully vaccinated

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Centers for Disease Control now has guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. Fully vaccinated means two weeks after the final dose of vaccine.

If vaccinated, guidelines say people can get together to share a meal indoors, unmasked, with other vaccinated individuals.

Vaccinated persons can also visit unvaccinated people’s homes, unmasked, as long as the un-vaccinated person is not of high risk.

Grandparents who have been vaccinated can also see their grandchildren.

“I think people should see these guidelines as a reward for being vaccinated,” said University of Washington Medical Director of Infection Prevention, Dr. Seth Cohen. “Hopefully these guidelines provide people with some motivation that we can move to sense of normalcy once you get your shots.”

There have been no changes in travel recommendations. Dr. Cohen says this is because there is still more information to be discovered about how vaccines could mitigate transition.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.