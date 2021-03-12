Advertisement

First-term Idaho Republican lawmaker out with COVID-19

The first-term lawmaker from Nampa in southwestern Idaho says he believes he caught the coronavirus from a family member and not at the Statehouse(KMVT)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Republican Rep. Bruce Skaug says he received a positive COVID-19 test Friday morning.

The first-term lawmaker from Nampa in southwestern Idaho says he believes he caught the coronavirus from a family member and not at the Statehouse.

Skaug says his last day at the Statehouse was Tuesday after the family member started experiencing symptoms. Skaug says he couldn’t get tested until Thursday morning. He says he has mild symptoms that are similar to allergies he says he gets each spring.

An attorney in his law firm, Matthew Andrew, is filling in for him.

