Gov. Little visits Twin Falls to talk virus progress

“If people continue to do the right thing we’ll get to Stage 4”
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Maria Teresa Lopez-Urvina lost her sister five days ago from COVID-19. On Friday, Lopez-Urvina and her husband, got vaccinated.

“(I’m) Happy to express that there is finally something out there that makes me feel secure and safe,” Lopez-Urvina said through an interpreter.

Idaho Governor Brad Little, who was in Twin Falls Friday, says to finally end the pandemic, it’s going to take the help of everyone. That includes those that can get vaccinated, like Lopez-Urvina and her husband.

“There’s two things I got to get,” Little said. “I got to get people vaccinated and I need for them to show up on time for their appointments.”

Over the past couple of months, vaccinations, personal responsibility, and public awareness campaigns are keeping COVID-19 cases down in Idaho, according to Little. Numbers are also down in the Magic Valley.

With these numbers, we asked Gov. little if these means Idaho could move up a stage in reopening.

“Oh yeah ... if people continue to do the right thing, we’ll get to stage four, and literally, there’s not a business that can’t be open today,” Little said.

Pres. Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill Friday. Little has been critical of certain aspects of the bill and reiterated his stance.

“Not all of them are bad programs, but some of the programs I really disagree with,” Little said. “The fact that we’re bailing out private pensions, the fact that states like Idaho that have done the right thing, we’ve worked hard, we haven’t overspend, we’ve had balanced budgets, we’re going to get penalized.”

Little still isn’t sure if the means are there to get every adult vaccinated by the end of May, as Biden has predicted.

Little says this is partly due because he doesn’t have transparency on all the numbers, but he also thinks health districts in Idaho would be able to double or triple their administering capacity if supplied with more vaccine.

