Guns in schools bill passes Idaho House

House Bill 122 passed in a 52 to 18 vote
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools
Current Idaho bill seeks to allow more guns in schools(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM MST
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A bill is currently being heard in the Idaho State Legislature which could result in more guns being allowed in schools.

The Idaho House approved bill H-0122, which would allow some school employees to carry a concealed gun on school grounds without the current requirement of school board permission. Supporters of the bill argue it would allow for students to be better protected in an active shooter situation.

This is the third time this guns in schools bill has been heard by Idaho’s lawmakers, but the first time it has reached the house floor.

The Idaho Sheriff’s Association provided a statement opposing the bill, which reads:

“We believe that the current law which allows individual school districts to decide what is the best way to protect their students is the way to go and that a one-size bill does not fit all districts in our state. The sheriffs are not opposed to more guns in schools if in the hands of the right people, the right way.”

The Idaho Sheriff’s Association added when they voted on whether to support or oppose the bill at a meeting in February, they unanimously voted to oppose the bill.

To become law, the bill would need to clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate and receive the Governor’s signature.

