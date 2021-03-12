Advertisement

Hagerman chamber to host 31st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Fun Run

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:29 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The 31st Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run is taking place Saturday at the Malad Gorge State Park in Hagerman.

The event is put on by the Hagerman Chamber of Commerce, and according to the co-coordinator of the event, they already have more than 300 people signed up for the race.

The race starts and ends at the Malad Gorge State Park.

There is a 3.5-mile run, a 3.5-mile walk, a 5.5-mile run and a half marathon.

There will be a celebration after the race is finished at the Malad Gorge State Park.

Online registration has closed, but people can register on the morning of the event.

Come join us for this fun family event! https://hagermanvalleychamber.com/event/st-patricks-fun-run/ For more information.

Posted by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce on Monday, March 8, 2021

“We have had a couple of guys who are in their late 70s a few who were in their late 80s, and last year, I think we had one who was in his early 90s,” said Kris Pothier, the co-coordinator. “We have continually had a lot of people who have supported this event so as long as they are healthy and they can get out and do this. We love having them.”

For more information, visit this link.

