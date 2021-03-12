Advertisement

House OKs bill allowing some workers to carry guns at school

Triple A Idaho says the most vulnerable group of pedestrians is school aged kids.
Backers say the measure is needed to protect school children. Backers also say bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho House has approved a measure allowing certain school employees to carry concealed guns at school.

The House voted 52-18 on Thursday to approve the measure giving the OK to school workers with enhanced concealed-carry permits to bring weapons onto school grounds whether or not local school boards approve.

Backers say the measure is needed to protect school children. Backers also say bringing guns onto school grounds is protected under the Second Amendment.

Opponents say the requirements for obtaining an enhanced concealed-carry permit are minimal and aren’t rigorous enough to allow someone to carry a gun around children.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

Republican Rep. Sage Dixon addresses the House State Affairs Committee, Wednesday, March 10,...
Idaho lawmakers plan veto power over federal government
Idaho Lottery Director Jeff Anderson addresses the House State Affairs Committee at the...
Idaho lawmakers end Powerball, fearing foreign participation
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
House members meet in the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho, on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. The House...
Idaho House defeats bill outlawing protests at private homes