Advertisement

Mayes, Genevieve Ann

March 6, 2021, age 89
Genevieve Ann Mayes, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Parke...
Genevieve Ann Mayes, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:11 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLEY—Genevieve Ann Mayes, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born March 15, 1931, in Wood River, Ill., the youngest daughter of John Louis and Mary S. Humnick Kovach.  Genevieve married David Marlin Mayes on May 26, 1951.  She supported her husband working as a secretary in a dental office while he went through nursing school.  David went on to pursue a career in the United States Air Force and, together, they raised five children.  In 1971, they settled in Heyburn.

She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church.  She shared her love of God becoming involved in World Wide Marriage Encounter, Alter Society, Cursillo Movement and other various activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, John Kovach and Donald Kovach; and her sister, Margaret Gillespie.

Surviving are her five children, Karla and her husband, Steve Ziemer, Leigh-Ann Mayes-Barton and her husband, Ralph, Beth Mayes, Samantha Smith and her husband, Tere, and Donald M. Mayes and his wife, Carole; four grandchildren, Marcus Jacobsen, Mechelle Jacobsen, Andrew Mayes, and David Ito; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley.  The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant.

The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

The world lost a unique, generous, and loving soul when Kandise Marie Barnes left this earth on...
Barnes, Kandise Marie
Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees returned to the loving arms of his savior on March 8th, 2021.
Rees, Dr. Jerome
CSI will host the Rocky Mountain Region Rodeo on Friday at 5 p.m. and the CSI intercollegiate...
CSI college rodeo to be streamed live Friday and Saturday
Melton H. Robbins, 82, of Jerome, passed away on March 4, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley.
Robbins, Melton H.