Mayes, Genevieve Ann

BURLEY—Genevieve Ann Mayes, an 89-year-old resident of Heyburn, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Parke View Rehabilitation and Care Center.

She was born March 15, 1931, in Wood River, Ill., the youngest daughter of John Louis and Mary S. Humnick Kovach. Genevieve married David Marlin Mayes on May 26, 1951. She supported her husband working as a secretary in a dental office while he went through nursing school. David went on to pursue a career in the United States Air Force and, together, they raised five children. In 1971, they settled in Heyburn.

She was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. She shared her love of God becoming involved in World Wide Marriage Encounter, Alter Society, Cursillo Movement and other various activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, John Kovach and Donald Kovach; and her sister, Margaret Gillespie.

Surviving are her five children, Karla and her husband, Steve Ziemer, Leigh-Ann Mayes-Barton and her husband, Ralph, Beth Mayes, Samantha Smith and her husband, Tere, and Donald M. Mayes and his wife, Carole; four grandchildren, Marcus Jacobsen, Mechelle Jacobsen, Andrew Mayes, and David Ito; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Recitation of the holy rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 19, immediately followed by the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Ave., in Burley. The Rev. Father Eladio Vieyra as celebrant.

The family suggests memorials be directed to St. Therese Little Flower Catholic Church in Burley, or the Monastery of the Ascension in Jerome.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.