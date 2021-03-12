Advertisement

Multiple members of NY’s congressional delegation say Cuomo should resign

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple members of New York’s congressional delegation called Friday on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign in the wake of mounting allegations of sexual harassment and an allegation of groping.

The Democratic governor has denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately, and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.

But a majority of state lawmakers are calling on him to resign, and Democratic congressional members including U.S. Reps. Jerry Nadler and Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez joined those calls Friday. Nadler said Cuomo has lost the confidence of New Yorkers.

“The repeated accusations against the governor, and the manner in which he has responded to them, have made it impossible for him to continue to govern at this point,” Nadler said.

Cuomo’s office didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

The state Assembly allowed an impeachment investigation into Cuomo on Thursday as lawmakers investigate whether there are grounds for impeachment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
As a result, the aircraft impacted the mountainside, destroying the aircraft and fatally...
Human factors found to be direct contributing factor in fatal Idaho National Guard crash

Latest News

A Buzz Lightyear toy made its way back to his owner after a "special mission" at Southwest...
Buzz Lightyear toy reunited with toddler after left on plane
Japan will not take part in China’s offer to provide vaccines for “participants” in the...
Olympic host Japan will not take part in China vaccine offer
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
COVID 1 year later: The struggle to contain continues