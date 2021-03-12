New expansion of Valley House will house 15 families

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A new building to house struggling families is underway now in the Magic Valley.

The new building is an expansion of Valley House in Twin Falls. Valley House says the building will be called “Beyond Shelter”.

Organizers say the two-story complex will be able to hold 15 families and it will be completed in three phases. Unfortunately, due to a rise in building costs, more funding needs to be raised to complete the facility.

Valley House says they need to house the marginalized and homeless as the Magic Valley continues to grow.

“The biggest need is just space, right now we can house up to 12 to 140 people, depending on how many kids they have, and right now we are at 99 percent capacity,” said John Spiers.

Spiers says the 15 plex will be able to hold 60 to 80 more people. He also says if the housing was already complete, the need is so great that it would likely already be full.

If you or anyone you know are interested in donating to the Valley House expansion, just head to their website.

