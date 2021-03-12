New form of therapy proving popular during the pandemic

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) has proven to be a fast and effective treatment for PTSD and trauma. One of the biggest reasons why it’s gaining popularity in the Magic Valley is its potential to provide quick results.

“When you talk about ART, you can see results after one session about traumas which have affected you your entire life,” said licensed clinician Ashley Rohrbach.

This method differs from traditional therapy because clients aren’t required to talk in-depth about their traumas.

“When we tell them to recount everything that’s happened, they’re then bringing their mind back to that time when they were being hurt by someone else,” Rohrbach said. “For some people, talking things through can be really helpful; but, for others, it’s just bringing it all back.”

Today began the second ART therapy training in Twin Falls. This latest group of trainees includes Lisa Bayes. She is a former ART client who is not looking forward to using the technique in her own practice.

“I think it gives me a different perspective from someone who is just done with training,” said licensed clinician Lisa Bayes. “Doing it from a very personal perspective gives me a chance to share my experiences with my clients.”

Amidst the pandemic, there’s been increasing demand for ART therapy from healthcare workers, first responders and those who have been personally affected by the coronavirus. After this weekend’s training, more than 24 clinicians affiliated with the Crisis Center of South Central Idaho will be certified in the technique.

For people like Bayes, the results are life-changing.

“I had worked on some of my stuff that wasn’t super successful,” Bayes said. “After ART Therapy, I would be comfortable sharing details that at the time I wasn’t comfortable sharing with my spouse, kids or anybody.”

