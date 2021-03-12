Advertisement

No. 4 ISU upset by No. 5 Montana State

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Thursday we discussed the one year anniversary of the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year at this time, I was in Boise covering the Big Sky Tournament, as Idaho State just pulled off the upset and was eagerly waiting to play the next day. Five former Golden Eagles donned that roster.

Here we are in 2021, ISU now only has two former CSI players and they’re the higher seed facing Montana State in the quarterfinals.

Preston native and former Golden Eagle Brayden Parker starting this afternoon for ISU.

He’s working Jubrile Belo, nice post move inside. Parker would have 10 points.

Bobcats answer, Xavier Bishop, might be the smallest player out there, especially in a sea of Bengals, but he cuts his way inside for two of his game-high 22 points.

Later in the first half, ISU up five, Malik Porter, another former CSI product, enjoys being patient and gets the floater to go. Porter producing eight points and five rebounds.

But no one could stop Belo, he would have 19 points and five boards and CSI’s all-time single season scoring leader, Mike Hood and the Bobcats live to see another day, pulling off the narrow upset of the Bengals, 71-63.

“It’s been 17 years I’ve coached the game where our team was in more foul trouble than we were today,” head coach Ryan Looney exclaimed. “Robert Ford played five minutes in the first half of the game and three fouls. Tarik was in foul trouble and had to go out. Brayden was in foul trouble. Daxton Carr fouled out.”

“We had a good season, it didn’t go our way, like foul trouble, but it’s how we can reunite this summer and come back even stronger next year,” Parker added.

Montana State advances to face Southern Utah Friday at 5 p.m.

