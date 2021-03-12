Operation Facelift looking for sponsors for Magic Valley projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Operation Facelift is calling on sponsors for projects across the Magic Valley for the 11th annual Operation Facelift is looking to set new records.

The revitalization organization helps towns across the region spruce up their downtown. This year Operation Facelift has plans for projects totaling more than $109,000.

Organizers are currently sending projects to local business leaders, to see if their company is interested in donating.

From calling on sponsors to seeing residents benefit, Operation Facelift says they enjoy the process.

“I think it’s really exciting to see those projects come to life, especially in some of our rural communities, where perhaps they don’t have the funds to make these projects happen, whether big or small,” said Erina Covcic Rural Development Specialist.

This year’s Operation Facelift includes projects in twelve Magic Valley communities. Some of the projects include adding new and accessible park equipment to revitalizing down business storefronts.

