Proposed bill to ban mask mandates in Idaho gets mixed reviews in the Magic Valley

A proposed bill to prohibit government agencies from mandating face masks for mitigating the spread of COVID -19 is being discussed in the state legislature
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:38 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A proposed bill to prohibit government agencies from mandating face masks for mitigating the spread of COVID -19 is being discussed in the state legislature, but some people in the Magic Valley are not in support of the legislation.

Rep. Karey Hanks of District 35 is not a fan of face mask mandates, and she recently told an Idaho House Panel that based on her research face coverings have detrimental effects on people’s health, emotionally and physically, and also don’t work.

“Some of the information I would like to present talks about how detrimental the wearing of mask especially for hours on end can have on our bodies and on our minds as well,” Hanks said. “When people wear face masks they tend to not social distance as much not tend to wash their hands and take other safety precautions because they feel they are taken care of because of the mask.

A Gooding resident who KMVT talked to recently that was holding a “Burn the Mask” rally said he supports Hank’s proposed HB 281 to prohibit government agencies from passing face mask mandates.

“People are scared of catching the virus and want to wear a mask I have no problem with that, but there should never be a mandate that anyone should have to wear a mask,” said Dennis Frisby. “Mandating masks in any city or any state is against the First Amendment.”

However, there are seven counties and eleven cities that have face mask mandates, including Blaine County and three of its cities. Connie Hoffman, who is a Ketchum resident and former nurse, said she is all for face coverings being mandatory in public.

“I think it could lead to more problems. There are still a lot of people that are still vulnerable, and there are some variants that I’m concerned about,” Hoffman said.

Don Hall who is Twin Falls County commissioner said he not a supporter of face mask mandates, but he is also not a fan of the state government dictating to local governments what they can and cannot do.

“The best government is always local government because we are closest to the people, and we listen to our constituents,” Hall said. “They tell us the way they want us to go. When you have a state mandate or a federal mandate they don’t know what your people want.”

Hanks said her bill be presented to the House State Affairs committee Monday morning, and she hopes it will move forward from there.

“We live in a Republic, and we the people should have a voice and a choice about our own health,” Hanks said

