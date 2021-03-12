Rees, Dr. Jerome

TWIN FALLS—Dr. Jerome Rodger Rees returned to the loving arms of his savior on March 8th, 2021.

Jerome (“Jerry”) was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on October 12, 1938, to Dr. Ellwood Thompson Rees and Thelma Frances Jensen Rees. As a young boy, Jerome traveled the country with his family while his father served as a doctor in World War II. The family finally landed back in Twin Falls, Idaho, and made it their home. Jerome attended Washington Elementary, O’Leary Junior High School, and Twin Falls High School. Upon graduation, he attended The University of Utah, majoring in Biology. The family calling to serve the community as a physician landed Jerome at Jefferson Medical School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1962, while attending a rock and gem show in Burley, Idaho, Jerome met the love of his life, Merla Glenn. After a 2-year courtship through the postal service, on June 19, 1964, the two were wed and forever sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple.

After an internship at Long Beach Memorial Hospital in California, Jerome served for 2 years in the United State Air Force, as a Captain, at the Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, Colorado. After his time in the Air Force, the family moved back to Ventura, California, where he did a two-year family practice residency. In 1969, they moved their family back to Twin Falls, Idaho. Jerome began his 30-year employment with the Twin Falls Clinic and Hospital. Jerome loved being a physician and took pride in giving is patients the time and care they needed. Many of his patients also considered him a friend.

In his free time, it was not uncommon to find Jerry on road trips snapping pictures of the wildlife and God’s beautiful country. Some of his favorite trips were spent at Redfish Lake and Disneyland or Disney World. Mickey and Minnie Mouse held a very special part of Jerry’s heart.

Jerry is survived by his “one and only bride” Merla Rees, their children: Jeannie Rees (Kelli Okumura), Stacie (Ron) Hite, and Mark (Jessica) Rees, numerous grandchildren, bonus grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Some of Jerry’s greatest accomplishments were serving several callings for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, namely for The Family History Center, The Twin Falls Idaho Temple, and the Twin Falls Idaho Mission.

The family would like to extend an invitation to all friends and family to attend the outdoor services. A graveside service will be held on March 16th at 1pm at The Snake River Canyon National Cemetery in Buhl, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home. www.rosenaufuneralhome.com