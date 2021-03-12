Advertisement

Senate passes legislation to trim Idaho governor’s powers

The Idaho Senate gathers in the Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. Idaho lawmakers in the first week of the legislative session wasted no time initiating a power struggle with Republican Gov. Brad Little that could affect Idaho residents for generations. Lawmakers introduced eight pieces of legislation to increase the authority of the part-time Legislature while limiting the governor's power.(Keith Ridler | AP)
By KEITH RIDLER
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 3:29 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The first significant piece of legislation aimed at trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power has cleared the Senate and is headed to the House.

The Senate voted 27-7 on Friday to approve the measure that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. A companion bill in the House targets a governor’s authority during natural disasters.

Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch.

