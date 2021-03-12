Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Friday, March 12, 2021

We are going to have awesome weather today, tomorrow, and Sunday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warming temperatures as highs today are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy this afternoon/evening and tomorrow morning as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front works its way through our area. This cold front is also going to provide us with cooler temperatures for these two days as highs on Monday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the low to mid 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Wednesday is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions as an upper level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. Thursday is then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (FRIDAY, MARCH 12):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: North of I-84: East to North 5-20 mph; South of I-84: North 5-20 mph. High: 51

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. Winds: NNE to NW 5-15 mph. High: 43

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NNE to SW 5-10 mph; South of I-84: West to WSW 5-15 mph. Low: 25

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. A little breezy after midnight. Cold. Winds: NNW 5-20 mph. Low: 19

TOMORROW (SATURDAY, MARCH 13):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. A little breezy during the morning, then breezy during the afternoon and evening. A little warmer. Winds: North of I-84: West 5-15 mph during the morning, then WNW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening; South of I-84: WNW 5-15 mph during the morning, then NW 10-20 mph during the afternoon and evening. High: 54

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little warmer and a little breezy. Winds: WNW 5-20 mph. High: 47

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: West to SW 5-10 mph; South of I-84: SW 5-15 mph. Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Clear skies. Chilly and a little breezy. Winds: NW 5-20 mph. Low: 22

SUNDAY, MARCH 14 (DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME BEGINS- SPRING FORWARD):

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 60 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. High: 49 Low: 27

MONDAY, MARCH 15:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Breezy and cooler. High: 52 Low: 29

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around. Cooler. High: 44 Low: 24

TUESDAY, MARCH 16:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little breezy. High: 50 Low: 31

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated rain and snow showers around. High: 42 Low: 23

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 17 (ST. PATRICK’S DAY):

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. Warmer. High: 56 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. High: 44 Low: 26

THURSDAY, MARCH 18:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. A little warmer. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. A little warmer. High: 48

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.