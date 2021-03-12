Advertisement

Students get hands-on experience at Magic Valley Construction Expo

“A lot of different contractors here who are giving up their time for the next two days to make sure these kids are getting the experience that they need”
The Magic Valley Construction Expo gives students hands on learning experience.
The Magic Valley Construction Expo gives students a hands-on learning experience. The two-day expo is running Thursday and Friday in Twin Falls.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 5:35 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In an effort to help find more skilled construction workers, students from across the Magic Valley are participating in the Magic Valley Construction Expo.

“It’s a construction expo where we are building sheds and learning different trades in the construction business,” said Ori Jensen, a junior at Twin Falls High School.

The students are being taught by those who work in the field right now.

“A lot of different contractors here who are giving up their time for the next two days to make sure these kids are getting the experience that they need,” said Bridger Smith, who owns Bridger Smith Custom Homes with his wife Jennifer.

Pictures of Day 1 of the Expo!

Posted by Magic Valley Builders Association on Thursday, March 11, 2021

At the end of the two-day expo, eight sheds will be built from the ground up, everything from drywall to shingles.

“I’ve learned a lot,” Jensen said. “The only station that I’ve been to that I didn’t know a lot about was the electrical one. The other ones I’ve learned already and I know of.”

Smith said there is a huge demand for skilled workers in the Magic Valley right now, and this clinic gives the students opportunities to find a part-time job or a career after they graduate.

“It gives these kids exposure, so they can look for summer jobs, and stuff like that,” said Jennifer Smith. “These are great summer jobs for people.”

“I think this is,” Jensen said. “I will be in the construction business when I graduate.”

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

