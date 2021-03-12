Nevada man’s bi-monthly trip to Idaho pays off with Powerball win

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Once every two weeks, Kelly Gleave makes a 500-mile round trip journey from his home in Ely, Nevada to Twin Falls, Idaho. While one reason for his journey is to buy groceries, with no lottery in Nevada or Utah, the other is to buy his Powerball tickets for the next two weeks.

On Wednesday night, his bi-monthly commute to the Gem State paid off when winning $50,000 on his Powerball ticket. Gleave’s winning ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball. The one winning number he missed was 44. His ticket had the number 45 instead, meaning he truly was one number away from winning the jackpot.

“I had misplaced all my previous numbers, so when I got to the store, I filled out a play slip and those are the numbers I came up with,” explained Gleave on how he selected his numbers. “I was just that close to winning the whole thing.”

Gleave purchased his winning ticket from the Oasis Stop ‘n Go #23 located on Highway 93 in Hollister, about twenty miles south of Twin Falls. For their part in selling the winning ticket, Oasis Stop ‘n Go receives a bonus of $5,000 from the Idaho Lottery.

When Gleave left lottery offices late Thursday evening with his winner’s check in hand, he promised to return someday with another big winning ticket. In the meantime, he said he was headed to Jackpot.

