Twin Falls sheriff’s department is exploring the possibility of getting body cams

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Sheriff’s Department is exploring the possibility of purchasing body cameras for their patrol officers.

The sheriff’s department recently gave a preliminary presentation to the Twin Falls County commissioners about the cost associated with purchasing body cameras.

The sheriff’s department said body cameras would make the department eligible for future federal grant money, but one of the big concerns is the cost associated with the cameras. The equipment would cost the county $90,000 upfront and $60,000 every year after that.

“But the cost beyond that you really don’t see is that server space, and the extra employees to manage that, to catalog it for court for both prosecution and defense,” Jack Johnson Twin Falls County commissioner.

He also said the discussions with the sheriff’s department are in the very early stages and nothing is planned at this time.

