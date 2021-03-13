Advertisement

AAA Idaho reminds drivers about daylight savings and driving in the dark

By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —As Idahoans make the switch to daylight savings time, AAA reminds drivers to be extra careful during the early morning hours.

Many children are walking to school in the dark or waiting at bus stops as part of phased re-openings. Drivers are encouraged to stay alert in areas where children are present

“Please compensate for reduced visibility by slowing down and increasing your following distance behind another vehicle, and keep your eyes moving,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Actively scanning the road can prevent crashes and save lives.”

AAA saw that drivers who have slept for less than 5 hours have a crash risk comparable to that of a drunk driver.

Never rely on your body to provide warning signs of drowsiness and prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before hitting the road

