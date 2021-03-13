Boise State falls to Nevada in Mountain West Tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nv. (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State couldn’t slow a hot shooting Nevada team in the 89-92 loss on Thursday in the Mountain West Championship quarterfinal.

The fifth-seed Wolf Pack shot 50.8 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three-point range against the fourth-seeded Broncos.

Devonaire Doutrive led the Broncos with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Coach Leon Rice said, “it’s a hard, hard thing for these guys to go through, you know you lost in overtime to San Diego State, then we lost on a close one, those things carry over, then we lost Abu, kind of the perfect storm of things that happened.”

“Who you are through adversity is a test of a true man, so I am just proud of the guys, we stuck together through of all us and didn’t come apart,” Derrick Alston, Jr. explained. “So I am proud of everybody in this program for keep coming every single day and keep fighting.”

The Wolf Pack advanced to face San Diego State on Thursday, but fell in a nail biter, 77-70.

Boise State falls to 5-10 all-time at the Mountain West Championship.

At 18-8 this yea, one reporter asked Rice if BSU would accept an invite to the NIT.

“Oh absolutely, we want to keep playing,” he exclaimed.

