Doctor reminds patients of the importance of regular colonoscopies

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As March is colon cancer awareness month, doctors around the country are reminding patients about regular colonoscopies.

Doctor Bisbal at St. Luke’s Magic Valley says the number of colonoscopies the hospital was performing dropped dramatically in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the numbers have risen back up in the past few months.

Colon cancer is the third most common type of cancer in the United States, and getting a regular colonoscopy is the only way to make sure you are healthy.

“There was a time during COVID when there was a concern that cancers were being left undetected and that they will be detected months later on when they were advanced and being cure,” said Doctor Bisbal, a gastrointestinal doctor.

Everyone over the age of 50 should have regular colonoscopies.

If there is a family history of colon cancer, or you feel sick, you may have to be screened earlier.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

