Fit and Well Idaho: Doctor reminds parents to discard old medicine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —March 14. through March 20. is known as poison prevention week across the United States and that is the topic of this week’s fit and well report.

National poison prevention week is recognized as the third week of March every year. The idea is to raise awareness to get rid of old medicine, and household products which could cause people to get sick or end up in the hospital.

Parents of young children are reminded to not leave anything harmful and dangerous within reach of young children and to have the number of poison control ready at all times.

“I think everybody knows 9-1-1 right, but definitely having that poison control number available is probably one of the most important things, in case it does happen, but yeah like you said, keeping things locked up and away, and getting rid of things you don’t need anymore,” said Dr. Andrew Jones pedestrian.

Police stations will take any prescriptions you don’t need anymore, and so will local pharmacies.

