Advertisement

Fit and Well Idaho: Doctor reminds parents to discard old medicine

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —March 14. through March 20. is known as poison prevention week across the United States and that is the topic of this week’s fit and well report.

National poison prevention week is recognized as the third week of March every year. The idea is to raise awareness to get rid of old medicine, and household products which could cause people to get sick or end up in the hospital.

Parents of young children are reminded to not leave anything harmful and dangerous within reach of young children and to have the number of poison control ready at all times.

“I think everybody knows 9-1-1 right, but definitely having that poison control number available is probably one of the most important things, in case it does happen, but yeah like you said, keeping things locked up and away, and getting rid of things you don’t need anymore,” said Dr. Andrew Jones pedestrian.

Police stations will take any prescriptions you don’t need anymore, and so will local pharmacies.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families

Latest News

ART Therapy training
New form of therapy proving popular during the pandemic
The first-term lawmaker from Nampa in southwestern Idaho says he believes he caught the...
First-term Idaho Republican lawmaker out with COVID-19
FILE — St. Luke’s Health System receives delivery of COVID-19 vaccines in January. People age...
Idaho health department outlines COVID-19 vaccine eligibility for groups 55 and older
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered