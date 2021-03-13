Senate passes bill to trim governor’s powers

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The first significant piece of legislation aimed at trimming an Idaho governor’s powers during declared emergencies while increasing the Legislature’s power has cleared the Senate and is headed to the House. The Senate voted 27-7 on Friday to approve the measure that targets emergency powers during human-made events, such as a terrorist attack. A companion House bill targets a governor’s authority during natural disasters. Lawmakers say the coronavirus pandemic showed that the state’s current system is a relic from the Cold War that concentrates too much power in the executive branch.

