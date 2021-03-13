Advertisement

Small nonfarm businesses in Cassia County, Twin Falls County now eligible for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans

Small nonfarm businesses in Cassia County and Twin Falls County are now eligible to apply for...
Small nonfarm businesses in Cassia County and Twin Falls County are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration(Source: NerdWallet)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMVT/KSVT) — Small nonfarm businesses in Cassia County and Twin Falls County are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage. These loans have an interest rate of 3 percent for businesses and 2 percent for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The Secretary declared this disaster on March 5, 2021.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the Secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

Applicants may apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX  76155.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is Nov. 5, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

“Please compensate for reduced visibility by slowing down and increasing your following...
AAA Idaho reminds drivers about daylight savings and driving in the dark
Saturday, March 13th marks one year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state of...
St. Luke’s honors and reflects on one year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho
March is colon cancer awareness month.
Doctor reminds patients of the importance of regular colonoscopies
One year later, St. Luke's reflects on the COVID-19 pandemic in Idaho.
St. Luke’s honors and reflects on one year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho