St. Luke’s honors and reflects on one year mark of COVID-19 in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Saturday, March 13. marks one year since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the state of Idaho.

St. Luke’s healthcare system is honoring all those whose lives have been affected by the COVID-19.

“These are some tough cases, ones where these are ones where we are having to work together will all modalities, physicians, OT- PT, what are some things we can do to make our patients heal better, faster,” said Will Thomas, St. Luke’s Nampa Respiratory Therapist

Saturday marks one year since Idaho’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 and many in the health care system have been challenged over the past year.

But many nurses and doctors are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“I feel hopeful, it’s been nice to see a change of pace and not see an ICU full of COVID, I’m optimistic for the future, I’m hoping the vaccines are starting to work,” said Erika Johnson, St. Luke’s Meridian ICU Nurse.

The pandemic has forced people to be creative, from having online meetings, to virtual fundraisers.

“Our ability to innovate really was ramped up, it’s one of the areas about the pandemic that doesn’t get that much attention,” said Joshua Kern, chief medical officer at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. “Our pivot to telehealth within St. Luke’s our ability to different types of synchronous care.”

While there are signs for hope and return to a new normal, people must remain vigilant in the meantime.

“I don’t feel like we are completely out of the woods yet, but it is nice to see we don’t have as many really sick people like we did a few months ago,” said Mary Waggoner, St. Luke’s Nampa Respiratory Therapist.

On Saturday, March 13th at noon, St. Luke’s will be ringing bells and honoring all those lives who were lost because of COVID-19.

St. Luke’s encourages everyone who wants to join to do so with the hashtag #IDCOVID19.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.