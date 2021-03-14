Advertisement

Canyon Conference releases names of top basketball players for 2020-21 season

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a great year in 2A basketball. The girls district champion, Valley, earned the most all-conference selections with four. The boys district champion, Wendell, featured the most with five.

Girls Basketball

Makenna Kohtz, Valley

Bailey Stephens, Valley

Julianna Pope, Wendell

Aryana Kahalioumi, Declo

Kadance Spencer, Declo

Macie Larsen, Declo

Aspen Stinemates, Wendell

Ana Scott, Wendell

Railey Hodges, Valley

Kelbi Lewis, Valley

Boys Basketball

Omar Campos, Valley

Kyle Christensen, Valley

Zane Kelsey, Wendell

Joe DeMasters, Wendell

Sam Nebeker, Declo

Zade Swainston, Wendell

Garrett Christensen, Valley

Diego Torres, Wendell

Jadon Johnson, Valley

Isaac Slade, Wendell

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
A couple stranded in Twin Falls County was rescued by a flight crew after GPS gave the couple...
Flight crew rescues stranded couple in Twin Falls County
A house fire displaced four Jerome families Wednesday night. The cause of the fire hasn't yet...
House fire displaces four Jerome families
A south-central Idaho man has been charged with first-degree murder following the shooting...
South-Central Idaho man charged with first-degree murder
auburn fire
Gooding family displaced after fire sweeps through home

Latest News

Canyon Conference selections
Dietrich's Brady Power takes the jumper and makes the basket in the Blue Devils' win.
Power named Sawtooth Conference MVP
Sawtooth Conference basketball selections
Former Filer Wildcat Haven Jones wins best all-around at CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo. CSI’s...
Former Filer Wildcat Haven Jones wins best all-around at CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo