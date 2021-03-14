Canyon Conference releases names of top basketball players for 2020-21 season
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a great year in 2A basketball. The girls district champion, Valley, earned the most all-conference selections with four. The boys district champion, Wendell, featured the most with five.
Girls Basketball
Makenna Kohtz, Valley
Bailey Stephens, Valley
Julianna Pope, Wendell
Aryana Kahalioumi, Declo
Kadance Spencer, Declo
Macie Larsen, Declo
Aspen Stinemates, Wendell
Ana Scott, Wendell
Railey Hodges, Valley
Kelbi Lewis, Valley
Boys Basketball
Omar Campos, Valley
Kyle Christensen, Valley
Zane Kelsey, Wendell
Joe DeMasters, Wendell
Sam Nebeker, Declo
Zade Swainston, Wendell
Garrett Christensen, Valley
Diego Torres, Wendell
Jadon Johnson, Valley
Isaac Slade, Wendell
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.