Canyon Conference releases names of top basketball players for 2020-21 season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a great year in 2A basketball. The girls district champion, Valley, earned the most all-conference selections with four. The boys district champion, Wendell, featured the most with five.

Girls Basketball

Makenna Kohtz, Valley

Bailey Stephens, Valley

Julianna Pope, Wendell

Aryana Kahalioumi, Declo

Kadance Spencer, Declo

Macie Larsen, Declo

Aspen Stinemates, Wendell

Ana Scott, Wendell

Railey Hodges, Valley

Kelbi Lewis, Valley

Boys Basketball

Omar Campos, Valley

Kyle Christensen, Valley

Zane Kelsey, Wendell

Joe DeMasters, Wendell

Sam Nebeker, Declo

Zade Swainston, Wendell

Garrett Christensen, Valley

Diego Torres, Wendell

Jadon Johnson, Valley

Isaac Slade, Wendell

